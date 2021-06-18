Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.90

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 2807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,019 shares of company stock worth $12,443,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $34,706,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $573,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

