Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.36

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

