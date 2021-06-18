IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $596.45

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $596.45 and last traded at $593.67, with a volume of 725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $592.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

