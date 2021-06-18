IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $596.45

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $596.45 and last traded at $593.67, with a volume of 725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $592.26.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.