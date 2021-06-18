Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.2 days.

ACPGF opened at $2.65 on Friday. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

About Acacia Pharma Group

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

