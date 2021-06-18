Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 2,046,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Amplifon has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

