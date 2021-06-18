Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 2,046,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Amplifon has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.21.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

