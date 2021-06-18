Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.28.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

