WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at National Bank Financial

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSP. National Bankshares upped their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.58.

WSP stock opened at C$138.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.98. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$80.73 and a 12-month high of C$142.70.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

