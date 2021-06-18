Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$47.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.38.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$31.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.05. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at C$278,860,975.12. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $311,386 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

