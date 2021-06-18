National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.06.

Shares of RY opened at C$127.08 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.47. The stock has a market cap of C$181.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,000.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

