Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Set at C$41.00 by Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) has been given a C$41.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.38 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 208.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

