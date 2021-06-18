Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Set at C$41.00 by Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) has been given a C$41.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.38 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 208.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

