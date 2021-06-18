Brokers Set Expectations for GCM Grosvenor Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

