Cascades Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

