Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.41. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.