Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 536,065 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 448,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

