Financial Contrast: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) versus Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Autodesk and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 4 11 0 2.53 ShotSpotter 0 1 4 0 2.80

Autodesk currently has a consensus target price of $311.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90% ShotSpotter 2.57% 6.56% 3.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.79 billion 16.04 $1.21 billion $2.63 105.07 ShotSpotter $45.73 million 10.20 $1.23 million $0.16 249.75

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats ShotSpotter on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time; Revit software for building information modeling; and BuildingConnected, a bid-management solution. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

