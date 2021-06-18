Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce $500.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.07 million and the lowest is $498.73 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $241.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

