Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.57 ($60.67).

SHL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €49.99 ($58.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.