Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,795.23. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338 over the last ninety days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

