Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.79.
Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.04. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$23.22 and a one year high of C$49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
