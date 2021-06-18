Wedbush Weighs in on Virco Mfg. Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VIRC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.