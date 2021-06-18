FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mitie Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14. Mitie Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

