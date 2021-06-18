Research Analysts Set Expectations for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of VCTR opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

