Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 52-Week High at $284.66

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $284.66 and last traded at $284.44, with a volume of 2647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

