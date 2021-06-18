Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 715,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,132% from the average daily volume of 58,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

