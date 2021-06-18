Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,261.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,261 ($29.54) and last traded at GBX 2,248 ($29.37), with a volume of 643202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,219 ($28.99).

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

