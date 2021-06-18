Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kubota in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Kubota has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

