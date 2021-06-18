Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.50. Jupai shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 314,980 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupai during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupai by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

