Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

