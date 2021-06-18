KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.26

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $15.61. KemPharm shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 1,263,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $441.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.37.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. CNB Bank bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $53,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

