Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.42. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

