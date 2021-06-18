UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 13th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,334.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $131.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.56.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.