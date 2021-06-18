Avient Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Avient has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after buying an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

