Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 286.20 ($3.74).

TSCO opened at GBX 231.15 ($3.02) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.89. The company has a market cap of £17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,500 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Steve Golsby purchased 8,608 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,800.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

