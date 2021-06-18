JMP Securities Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

ZS stock opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,103,434. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

