Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.96.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $238,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Western Digital by 127.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 102,067 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,055.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.