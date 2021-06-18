HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shares of HTBI opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,159.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 in the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

