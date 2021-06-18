Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday.

LON IGR opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.29. The company has a market capitalization of £540.99 million and a PE ratio of 51.28. IG Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

