Robert Walters (LON:RWA) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RWA stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Monday. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a market cap of £547.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 679.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Robert Walters Company Profile
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.