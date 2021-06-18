Robert Walters (LON:RWA) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWA stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Monday. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a market cap of £547.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 679.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

