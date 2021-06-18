Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

