WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

