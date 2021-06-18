JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

