Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $102.42 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

