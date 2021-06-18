Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EXC opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.