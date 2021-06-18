Zacks Investment Research Comments on Alvopetro Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alvopetro Energy in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

CVE ALV opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.74 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.35 million.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

