Canaccord Genuity Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$152,337. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,521.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.