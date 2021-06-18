FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Western Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.79.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.04 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

