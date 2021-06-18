TD Securities Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.43.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

