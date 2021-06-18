National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$159.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.62.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at C$145.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$89.42 and a 1 year high of C$148.11. The firm has a market cap of C$65.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$336,335.50. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Insiders have sold 110,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,990 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.