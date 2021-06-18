Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $42.25 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

