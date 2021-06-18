Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Financial stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.