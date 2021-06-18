Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atlas Financial stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.
About Atlas Financial
